FRANKFURT Jan 26 General Motors
has appointed its third top executive in as many months to the
board of its ailing Opel unit, the German automaker said on
Thursday.
Mary Barra, senior vice president responsible for global
product development, will replace Walter Borst in the
supervisory board of Opel, where she joins Chairman Steve
Girsky, who is also GM's vice chairman.
Barra is in charge of vehicle design, engineering and
quality for the U.S. carmaker.
GM Chief Financial Officer Daniel Ammann and Timothy Lee,
President of GM International Operations, were appointed to the
Opel board in November.
The four GM executives are tasked with developing a
turnaround plan for the loss-making unit, together with Opel's
chief Karl-Friedrich Stracke.