* Opel CEO addresses workers at Bochum plant
* To present business plan on June 28
* Workers concerned that Bochum could be closed
* Fears fanned by move to pull Astra model from Germany
By Andreas Cremer
BOCHUM/BERLIN, Germany, May 21 The head of
German carmaker Opel, under pressure from parent General Motors'
to end losses, refused to promise workers at its plant
in Bochum that their jobs would be safeguarded beyond 2014.
The plant, located in the rust-belt Ruhr region devastated
by coal mine closures, is expected to shut after the company
chose to build the next generation of its popular Astra compact
in Britain and Poland where wages are cheaper.
Unions say around 45,000 jobs are linked to the factory but
a weak economy has hit car sales in Europe, forcing
manufacturers to confront high fixed costs and a capacity
overhang that GM says equates to 10 plants.
Germany has had few major plant closures in the last four
years and a shut-down of Bochum could become an election issue
in next year's federal vote.
Workers had been hoping Opel chief executive officer
Karl-Friedrich Stracke would shed light on the company's plans
but he said a mid-term business plan for GM's European
operations would not be submitted to the supervisory board until
June 28.
"There is no decision for Bochum beyond 2014," said Stracke.
Speculation that Bochum will close intensified after GM said
last week that it would halt production of the Astra at Opel's
main plant in Ruesselsheim, Germany, making the car only in
Britain's Ellesmere Port and Gliwice in Poland.
German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Sunday that
Opel's management had been preparing to shift production of the
Zafira compact van from Bochum to Ruesselsheim to compensate for
loss of the Astra, citing the works council.
Stracke denied that such preparations for Bochum, which has
a production capacity of around 160,000 cars a year, had been
made.
"Demand for Opel vehicles across Europe plunged 16 percent
in the first three months of the year. That's why GM will reduce
capacities," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of the Center
for Automotive Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen. "I
expect the Bochum factory to be shut down after 2014."
HIGHER WAGES
Ellesmere Port won the Astra contract after workers agreed
to a four-year pay deal including a two-year pay freeze, making
wages cheaper for GM.
Opel workers also committed to cut labour costs in a 2010
restructuring but on Saturday Germany's largest industrial
union, IG Metall, agreed a 4.3 percent pay rise, its biggest in
20 years on Saturday.
The wage deal was seen as a sign that Germany was willing to
tolerate higher wages even if that pushes up inflation.
The German economy has resisted the recession seen in some
European countries but unemployment in Bochum stands at 10.2
percent, far higher than the national average of 7.0.
Bochum directly employs around 3,100 people but unions say
the number of jobs connected to suppliers and other businesses
are much higher.
Opel supplier Ernst Droeren GmbH & Co KG, which packages
tyres for the GM division, said business would suffer if GM were
to close down the factory.
"Opel has always been and still is somewhat of an icon in
this working-class environment," said Ernst Ulrich Droeren,
managing partner of the Bochum-based supplier. "Closure of the
plant would be devastating for the regional economy."
A shutdown of Bochum could have political ramifications in
Germany where the future of Opel was a major theme in the run-up
to the 2009 national elections.
The Social Democrats won a resounding victory on May 13 in
North-Rhine Westphalia, the country's most populous state where
Bochum is located, and may seek to turn the plant's future into
a campaign issue for the 2013 federal vote.
Labour leaders have criticised Opel's move to pull Astra
production from Germany, saying it breaches promises management
made to workers two years ago.
GM lost $747 million on its European operations last year,
and rumours regularly surface that the U.S. carmaker may
eventually throw in the towel and resume efforts to sell Opel. A
previous move for a sale three years ago caused a public outcry
in Germany.