* Clock ticking to key board meeting on Wednesday
* Management to present board with plant closure plans
* Unions blast GM for "unprecedented failure" of strategy
FRANKFURT, March 23 Labour leaders at Opel,
General Motors' loss-making European unit, on Friday
urged management to return to the negotiating table and thrash
out a compromise before a board meeting next week that could
otherwise result in a move to close two vehicle plants.
Management will on Wednesday present Opel's supervisory
board with a mid-term business plan that currently foresees the
closure of two plants, according to labour sources. Unions would
vote against any plan to approve closures put to the board,
which could threaten talks over a restructuring of the business.
Labour leaders said management should "clearly reject the
public speculation (over plant closures) and agree to hold
immediate constructive internal talks in order to prevent
further damage to Opel/Vauxhall".
The GM unit currently has excess annual capacity equivalent
to some 500,000 vehicles, or about two plants, company sources
say, and management is planning to cut as much as another 30
percent of its fixed costs after already lopping off 20 percent
in 2010, when it closed Antwerp.
Union officials criticised GM for considering such drastic
measures, and called for the company to adopt the approach used
by some rivals that have brought production back from abroad to
Europe or begun to source more components internally.
Manufacturing vehicles in Europe instead of importing would
save the expense of heavy severance packages, they said.
"Following up market share losses with cost cuts is the old
crash course that General Motors has driven for the past 20
years at Opel," IG Metall regional boss and Opel board member
Armin Schild said on Friday, criticising GM's "unprecedented
history of failure".
"Billions wasted on personnel cuts and plant closures could
actually be invested in research and development instead."