FRANKFURT, March 25 General Motors may
expand production capacity in low-cost countries while closing
its Bochum plant in Germany and Ellesmere Port site in Britain,
a German magazine said, citing an internal strategy document.
If vehicle sales rise, GM would build the additional cars in
countries such as Poland, Russia, China, India, Mexico and
Brazil, Der Spiegel said, quoting the document, entitled "Global
Assembly Footprint".
According to the document, which the magazine said was
presented at a global GM business conference, GM plans to export
an additional 300,000 vehicles to the European market from
plants in Mexico, Korea and China by 2016.
"No decision has been made in this regard for Opel's car
production," a spokesman for GM in Europe said on Sunday,
responding to media reports that production may be moved away
from Germany.
A spokesman for GM's European-based Opel unit said GM would
always seize the opportunities the global automotive market
offered, while declining further comment.
Opel Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke was quoted by
German paper Bild on Saturday saying he ruled out plant closures
and job cuts in the near term, but added there were "no taboos"
in the unit's efforts to become more profitable in the future.
The statements came after German WAZ group newspapers
reported late on Friday, citing government sources, that Stracke
had informed the German government about plans to close the Opel
plant in Bochum, adding a meeting between Stracke and the
workers union was scheduled for Monday.
"We are following the situation closely and we are in
contact with the management of Opel," a spokeswoman for
Germany's Economy Ministry said on Sunday, pointing to Stracke's
comments that locations were safe at least until the end of
2014.