FRANKFURT Aug 25 General Motors Co's
ailing German unit Opel may have to cut a third of all jobs in
the country, German newspaper Bild reported on Saturday citing a
source.
The person said Opel had agreed on a phased strategy with
its parent General Motors that began by cutting the working
hours of several thousand workers, a move announced earlier this
week.
The newspaper reported that GM has given Opel a clear goal
of 30 percent for the job cuts.
But Steve Girsky, president at GM Europe denied the report.
"There is no such strategy," he was quoted as saying by the
paper. "It is not true that Opel plans such job cuts in
Germany."
GM lost $747 million last year on its European operations,
which include Vauxhall in Britain, as weak economies hit car
sales in the region, forcing automakers to confront high fixed
costs tied to running about 10 more car plants than needed in
Europe, where demand for new vehicles is sliding.
In a separate statement Opel said: "The claim that Opel
wants to cut one in every three jobs in Germany is untrue. It is
irresponsible to our customers, our dealers and our
approximately 40,000 employees. The Bild article damages our
brand and puts our business at risk."
Opel earlier this week agreed with labour representatives to
halt production for a total of 20 days at its main German
factory in Ruesselsheim and its component plant in
Kaiserslautern between September and the end of the year.