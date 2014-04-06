BERLIN, April 6 General Motors' European
brand Opel plans to start selling an all-electric compact car no
later than by 2017 as the automaker is striving to meet EU
emission targets, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday.
The new model, dubbed internally as battery electric vehicle
(BEV), will be much smaller and cheaper than the 38,300-euro
($52,400) Ampera electric car, the magazine said without citing
the source of the information.
The GM division last September announced a price cut for the
Ampera of almost 8,000 euros in Europe's biggest car market for
the model which can travel between 40-80 kilometres electrically
and a further 500 km with a combustion engine range extender.
Opel did not return calls seeking comment.
Opel's new electric model would be launched as part of a
small-car offensive that in 2015 may also bring to the market
the "City" vehicle, due to cost less than 10,000 euros and rival
Volkswagen's Up subcompact, Automobilwoche said.
($1 = 0.7303 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)