BERLIN Nov 16 General Motors' European
division Opel is struggling to reach profitability this year
because of the effects of Britain's decision to leave the
European Union, Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann said.
"The exit from Russia was really painful. Brexit is yet
another issue to deal with and that is why the path towards
breakeven is difficult for us," Neumann said at a conference in
Berlin on Wednesday.
Opel, which includes British brand Vauxhall, last year shut
its Russian factory in response to the country's slumping auto
market.
GM reported its first quarterly profit in Europe in five
years in the April-to-June period, but has warned that currency
and market disruptions caused by Brexit could slash $400 million
from second-half results in Europe.
