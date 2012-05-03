FRANKFURT May 3 Opel, the loss-making European
brand controlled by General Motors, is already seeing the
first indications of an improvement in its business, its chief
executive said in an internal letter sent to staff on Thursday.
"Although I am absolutely not satisfied with the business
figures, I do see many signs of progress," Karl-Friedrich
Stracke wrote in the letter obtained by Reuters.
"We have exceeded our plans for cost cuts in raw materials
in the first three months. We could clearly improve the Astra's
contribution margin to cover fixed costs and for Great Britain
we have found in Banco Santander an attractive partner for
vehicle financing," he continued.
Stracke added that Opel gained more than half percentage
point of market share in Russia, its only major growth market
outside Europe, to leave it with 2.8 percent in the quarter.
GM said earlier on Thursday that it swung to an underlying
loss of $256 million in Europe for the first quarter, excluding
extraordinary non-cash impairments, mainly due to a sharp drop
in sales volumes.