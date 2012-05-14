FRANKFURT May 14 State aid is not an issue in
talks on the future of GM's European unit Opel, the
premier of Germany's state of Hesse, Volker Bouffier, said on
Monday.
He added that Opel's European headquarters in Ruesselsheim
in the state of Hesse would not be closed.
"I am sure that the Opel site Ruesselsheim can be
preserved," he said.
GM has said Opel and its British sister brand Vauxhall,
which posted a first-quarter loss of $256 million, need to be
overhauled, stoking workers' fears of plant closures.
The automaker's alliance with France's PSA Peugeot Citroen
in particular has triggered concern about the
potential loss of jobs.
Opel head Karl-Friedrich Stracke said in a separate
statement on Monday that shifting any development project to PSA
would mean that PSA, in turn, would outsource a project to
Opel's Ruesselsheim plant.