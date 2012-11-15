FRANKFURT Nov 15 General Motors will
neither sell its loss-making European unit Opel nor "simply
close up shop and leave", Chief Executive Dan Akerson told more
than 5,000 staff in the brand's headquarters in Ruesselsheim on
Thursday.
"As global auto company, GM needs a strong design,
engineering, manufacturing and sales presence in Europe.
There's room for Chevrolet in Europe but Opel fulfills that
role," he said in a copy of a speech.
"Recommendations that we "cut and run" show you that some
people simply do not see how important Opel is to our success,"
Akerson said.