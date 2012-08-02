FRANKFURT Aug 2 General Motors said it
did not react to a deepening of the crisis in Europe quickly
enough and said it was working hard to improve the profitability
of German unit Opel.
"Part of that are reductions in production costs, raising
vehicle sales and achieving higher profit margins," GM Europe
President and Opel supervisory board Chairman Stephen Girksy
said in a statement after GM published quarterly results on
Thursday.
"We are also working hard to reduce unnecessary structures
and bureaucracy," he said.
GM slumped to an operating loss of $361 million at its
Europe unit in the second quarter from a year-earlier profit of
$102 million. However, that loss was smaller than some analysts
had expected, helping it post better than expected group profit.