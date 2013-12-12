BRIEF-Andritz gets order from steel producer Nucor
* Has received an order from steel producer Nucor to supply turn-key production lines for its new specialty cold rolling mill complex at company's sheet steel mill in Hickman, Arkansas, USA
FRANKFURT Dec 12 General Motors' Opel said on Thursday it would build a new model at its German plant in Ruesselsheim.
It said it would not provide further details yet for competition reasons.
At the moment, the plant produces four versions of the Insignia model. From 2015, it will also make the Opel Zafira Tourer.
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday.