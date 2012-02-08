DETROIT/FRANKFURT, Feb 8 - General Motors Co will report a loss of more than $300 million at its troubled Opel unit next week, as the U.S. automaker races to cut costs that can win the backing of its German union, people familiar with the situation said.

Wall Street wants a fast restructuring to slash costs, while the German union, IG Metall, has refused to consider immediate plant closures or job losses.

As GM executives move ahead with a 100-day plan, they have pulled back from hard-line options such as bankruptcy, said sources close to management and German labor, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of discussions.

IG Metall's Opel contract, which covers 20,000 hourly workers, runs through 2014. GM has not asked to reopen that deal, sources said. Instead the focus has been on steps such as streamlining warehouse operations and cutting engineering costs.