DETROIT/FRANKFURT, Feb 8 - General Motors Co
will report a loss of more than $300 million at its troubled
Opel unit next week, as the U.S. automaker races to cut costs
that can win the backing of its German union, people familiar
with the situation said.
Wall Street wants a fast restructuring to slash costs, while
the German union, IG Metall, has refused to consider immediate
plant closures or job losses.
As GM executives move ahead with a 100-day plan, they have
pulled back from hard-line options such as bankruptcy, said
sources close to management and German labor, who asked not to
be identified because of the sensitivity of discussions.
IG Metall's Opel contract, which covers 20,000 hourly
workers, runs through 2014. GM has not asked to reopen that
deal, sources said. Instead the focus has been on steps such as
streamlining warehouse operations and cutting engineering costs.