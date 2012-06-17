FRANKFURT, June 17 General Motors'
European unit Opel has earmarked 500 million euros ($631.3
million) to cover the cost of jobs it will have to cut if it
shuts its factory in Bochum, German WAZ group newspapers cited
labour leader Rainer Einenkel as saying.
"But if you include general closure costs and restructuring
costs, that will reach about 1 billion euros," Einenkel was
quoted as saying in an excerpt of an article to be published on
Monday.
Opel is negotiating a deal with labour unions to close the
Bochum plant, which has 3,300 workers, after production of the
Zafira Tourer van ends in exchange for guaranteeing German jobs
through 2016.
To protest the plan, some 2,000 workers walked out of an
assembly on Saturday at the factory where Opel Chief Executive
Karl-Friedrich Stracke was due to address them.
Opel's management briefed Einenkel ahead of the assembly on
Saturday, according to the report.