FRANKFURT Feb 16 Labour leaders at Opel called on parent General Motors to rethink importing to Europe sport utility vehicles like the Opel Antara and upcoming, smaller Mokka built in Korea, they said in a statement on Thursday.

"In order to fully use the capacity of the European plants, the planned import of Opel/Vauxhall vehicles from other global regions to Europe needs to be reconsidered," said the Chairman of the German Group Works Council Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug.

"It will be important to reduce material and product costs and to expand access to foreign markets," he added.

Earlier, GM reported an adjusted operating loss of $700 million for 2011, which narrowed over the previous year's $1.3 billion.