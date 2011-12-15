FRANKFURT Dec 15 Labour representatives
and the management at General Motors Co's Opel unit on
Thursday said they have agreed to talk about ways to remain
profitable, a tentative sign that labour representatives
understand further restructuring may be needed.
Members of the supervisory board, management board and the
combative works council have agreed the company needs to remain
profitable even in an economic downturn, Opel said in a
statement.
"We are discussing appropriate strategies and will keep our
employees and the public informed," Opel said in joint statement
signed by Opel Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke, General
Motors Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky, and two labour
representatives, Klaus Franz and Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug.
"Opel is on a good path," the statement said, because the
launch of six new products in 2012 will lead to market share
gains.
GM has admitted that attempts to restructure Opel, which
lost $1.6 billion last year, have not worked so far and moved to
replace the management of its European unit.
But efforts to cut costs aggressively have been rebuffed by
Opel labor leader Klaus Franz, who on Nov. 9 he said was
"astonished" by the threat of a potential plant closing, adding
GM's current labor deal barred closures and factory job cuts
through 2014.
Under a restructuring plan presented in February last year,
Opel has targeted achieving profitability by 2012 following a 20
percent capacity reduction across Europe.
But falling demand in Europe resulted in a $300 million
third-quarter loss for GM in Europe. GM also dropped its 2011
break-even target for Opel.
Opel has set itself the ambitious target of hitting the 1
billion euro ($1.33 billion) profit mark from 2016.