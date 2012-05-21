BOCHUM, Germany May 21 The head of General
Motors' Opel said he would present a plan for the German
carmaker's Europe-wide business to its supervisory board on June
28, denying any decision had already been made to close one of
Opel's factories in Germany.
Stracke told an assembly of workers at the factory in Bochum
that he planned to stick with a labour agreement valid through
2014 and had not made any decision yet on what will happen after
that.
There is concern that Bochum is at risk after Opel's
decision last week to pull production of its top-selling model,
the Astra compact car, from Germany.