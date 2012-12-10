FRANKFURT Dec 10 Opel's refusal to save
its Bochum car plant from closure has dealt a setback to
restructuring talks with its German labour force, trade union IG
Metall said on Monday.
"We are further away from negotiating an agreement than
before. A deal is scarcely possible before Christmas, probably,"
said a spokesman for the union's regional chapter in North
Rhine-Westphalia, home to the Bochum site.
An IG Metall committee will meet in Frankfurt on Wednesday
to discuss how to proceed following the announcement that
management saw no alternative to its plans to end vehicle
production in Bochum in 2016.
It would be the first time a German carmaker has closed a
vehicle plant in decades.