By Christiaan Hetzner and Ben Klayman
FRANKFURT/DETROIT, June 26 Opel's management
will present a comprehensive turnaround plan to its board on
Thursday that spans everything from model strategy through brand
positioning to new export markets, while avoiding the delicate
issue of job cuts in Germany.
Dan Akerson, the chief executive of parent General Motors
, wants to stem the constant flow of red ink at Opel by
shrinking its fixed-cost base and running each plant at maximum
capacity on a three shift basis - something analysts say is only
possible if he closes at least one of the six car factories.
As a result, the endangered Bochum site, which management
wants to close in 2017, will not see any investment spending
under the plan. GM is also expected to shift some production of
Opels - and possibly even Chevrolets - to Europe from Korea in
order to improve capacity utilisation and appease local workers.
Investors have grown impatient with Opel and its UK sister
brand Vauxhall. GM has suffered underlying operating losses of
roughly $3.5 billion over the past three years in Europe, where
an ever-shrinking car market is expected to plumb new decade
lows in 2012.
Since delicate negotiations with unions over a fresh round
of restructuring might not be completed before November, company
officials have been dampening hopes that Thursday's board
meeting might provide a catalyst for the stock.
"What we've said - I've said it and others have said it - is
you're going to see a continual series of actions over time," GM
Chief Financial Officer and Opel board member Dan Ammann told
Reuters on Monday. "As we have something to say, we'll say it."
The market may be unhappy with a stock languishing far below
its IPO price, but analysts argue time must be granted to an
industry that operates with notoriously long investment cycles.
"Increasingly, it would seem like the likelihood of a 'big
bang' restructuring is low," said Jefferies analyst Peter
Nesvold in a research note.
"While we understand shareholders' frustrations, we actually
think that GM is doing the prudent thing for long-term survival
- although the glacial pace of restructuring, particularly in
Europe, keeps us out of the shares."
To reduce labour costs, managers hope to start replacing any
departing workers on their permanent staff with temporary labour
and shifting some people not employed on the assembly lines into
other, less well compensated wage contracts.
"Opel has made mistakes that others have not. It pays
virtually everyone that has anything remotely to do with car
production the same wages for auto industry workers, even if its
logistics employees, security guards or those working in related
supply services," said one person close to the talks with Opel's
labour representatives.
"Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler
and others have long since abandoned this practice. While we
don't want to take anything away from those already earning
these wages, we do need to start thinking about lowering wage
costs for industrial services below that which an assembly line
worker makes."
When asked whether unions would enter the meeting on
Thursday expecting to veto the turnaround plan, one labour
representative on the board dismissed speculation that interests
were misaligned.
"Definitely not. We need to have certainty for the future
and the company has to be able to map out its future so we both
want the same thing," the person said.
ROSE-COLOURED GLASSES
Strident opposition from unions have, however, forced Opel
to take a two-track approach to its restructuring - putting the
plan to a vote while negotiating separately over staff cuts in
Germany that likely would only take effect after the last year
of the plan.
Opel has said it is willing to discuss ruling out layoffs
for the 20,800 German jobs through 2016 in exchange for fresh
wage concessions and union approval to close the Bochum plant at
the start of 2017.
While additional cuts to labour costs for the last two years
of the plan will likely be included in the business plan, the
issue remains unresolved until negotiations with trade union IG
Metall are concluded before November.
Under the existing business plan that lasts through 2014,
wage concessions of 265 million euros per year were already
earmarked, two-thirds of which stem from its German staff. In
exchange Opel pledged to invest 11 billion euros to expand the
product range.
A regional union boss responsible for three of the four
German Opel plants said labour would not enter the talks with a
rose-coloured view of the economy, suggesting the two sides can
agree at least on fundamental market assumptions.
"IG Metall expects a further difficult, recessionary phase
that will impact the entire European auto industry," said Armin
Schild on Tuesday. "We should count on the northern European car
markets being affected more than they have so far."
Consultants AlixPartners forecast on Tuesday the western
European new car market would not likely grow next year and only
return to its stable, pre-crisis level in the year 2020.
"We don't have a better crystal ball than anybody else,"
Ammann said. "We have to be prepared for a whole range of
different scenarios."
Schild also signalled flexibility on the issue of exporting
European-built cars to overseas markets. Management has sought
to placate labour by exporting a modest number of vehicles to
largely symbolic markets like Chile, Israel and Australia.
"I don't see huge prospects for building cars in Germany for
sale overseas. This is a necessary measure of flexibility to
support plant utilisation, but the battle for the future of Opel
will be won in Europe," said Schild.