* Anointed successor looks for common ground with GM
* Schaefer-Klug seen as behind-the-scene operator
* For workers on shopfloor, still largely a blank page
By Christiaan Hetzner
DETROIT, Jan 17 General Motors
Chief Executive Dan Akerson has a new partner to help fix his
loss-making European unit Opel; a lanky German
sociologist-turned-labour-leader with a reputation for avoiding
the spotlight.
Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug, a 50 year-old Ph.D. scholar from
Darmstadt, Germany, is an expert behind-the-scenes operator who
enjoys excellent connections within the upper echelons of the
company, its manufacturing plants and unions across Europe.
Instead of immediately playing to his hardline German base
to bolster his credentials ahead of a new restructuring plan,
Schaefer-Klug has signalled a wish for detente with management
so he can hammer out a win-win solution.
He shares Akerson's goal to turn Opel into a sustainable
profit contributor, but maintains Detroit must respect a labour
contract that protects jobs and plants in Germany through 2014
and refrain from lay-offs elsewhere.
The emphasis on finding common ground with headquarters
embodies a different approach from his predecessor and mentor,
Klaus Franz, a charismatic but pugnacious former paintshop
worker who let GM's U.S. executives have both barrels for what
he considered their heavy-handed treatment of Opel.
STRENGTH AND WEAKNESS
But Schaefer-Klug's biggest strength, operating below the
radar to get things done, is also his biggest weakness.
Largely unknown to workers on the shopfloor until his
nomination, he has a much lower profile among the German base
than many of Opel's other senior labour leaders, such as Rainer
Einenkel, whose workforce launched a wildcat strike at the
Bochum plant in Germany several years ago in protest at job
cuts.
Although being perhaps Franz's closest confidante --
travelling with him to meet former GM CEO Ed Whitacre for
example -- Schaefer-Klug was actually elected by his fellow
German employees to the works council for the first time only in
2010.
For many workers on the assembly line, their new chief envoy
is still a blank page, even if he is Franz's anointed successor.
"The people on the shop floor don't know him yet, but they
say, 'He's Franz's guy', so that gives him a measure of
credibility from the outset," said one German works council
official from another plant, adding the jury was still out.
A technocrat hired by Opel's works council in 2000 as an
advisor after finishing his dissertation on transportation
policy two years earlier, Schaefer-Klug represents a "break with
tradition", according to the official.
Under normal circumstances his low profile might not be a
problem, but the carmaker is behind schedule in its turnaround
plan, and the 40,000-odd European employees whose interests he
will have to defend fear another round of job cuts.
The retirement of Franz leaves Opel without its most
recognisable standard bearer and unifying figure. Franz enjoyed
unwavering loyalty among his base for shepherding Opel largely
unharmed through GM's slide into bankruptcy in 2009.
Franz's influence extended beyond the factory gates. He
managed to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel to give Opel
a last-minute emergency loan against the advice of her own
economy minister just before parent GM filed for Chapter 11.
Rudi Kennes, an advisor to the head of Belgian union
ABVV-FGTB who knows and values Schaefer-Klug from their times
touring GM's European operations, warned Detroit not to
underestimate him nor attempt to capitalise on the change in
leadership.
"It would be a mistake if GM tried to use this to their
advantage," he said.
CHEVROLET THE ANSWER
Schaefer-Klug's most pressing challenge will be how to best
support Akerson's restructuring plans for Opel, one of many
carmakers in a crowded European volume segment beset by chronic
overcapacity, razor-thin margins, incentive wars, political
interference and powerful labour unions.
Akerson picked his top lieutenant, Steve Girsky, to oversee
Opel as chairman and appointed two other senior executives
including his finance chief to the board in November in order to
gain better control over the wayward subsidiary.
"GM is now more strongly represented on the supervisory
board of Opel and therefore is our most immediate negotiating
partner," Schaefer-Klug said in comments emailed to Reuters on
Friday, suggesting the first name in his address book will be
Akerson, not Bob King, the head of the United Auto Workers
union.
"We are open for a closer cooperation with the GM management
on the board."
Yet analysts widely believe that Opel's brand equity is not
strong enough to sustain a production base top-heavy with German
workers -- a profile more typical of luxury carmakers -- while
lacking the geographical sales footprint of a Volkswagen
.
Reuters reported exclusively on Wednesday sources as saying
that Schaefer-Klug would offer his workforce's full support to
management when rooting out and eliminating non-wage costs in
exchange for bringing production of Chevrolets destined for
Europe from Asia to local Opel factories.