FRANKFURT, June 26 A German union leader said on
Tuesday General Motors appears willing to invest in
growing its European arm Opel, a tentative sign that GM and
powerful German labour leaders are making progress in talks over
restructuring.
"We have the impression that there is a learning process at
GM," said Armin Schild, the head of union IG Metall for the
region that is home to Opel's headquarters.
Opel's supervisory board, in which labour representatives
play a key role, is scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss
management's mid-term business plan that should turn the
loss-making unit around.
"The business plan must reflect the aim to gain market share
in Europe over the long term," Schild continued, adding that the
union was well aware how difficult this would be given its
expectation that the western European car market would continue
to shrink in the foreseeable future.
GM and German labour leaders like Schild are in separate
restructuring talks that could foresee the end of production at
Opel's Bochum plant in 2017 in exchange for ruling out any
compulsory layoffs in Germany through the end of 2016.
When asked whether he expected some other form of
socially-acceptable staff cuts through measures like severance
packages or normal attrition, he said: "Not only can that not be
ruled out, it's actually likely that it will come to that."
While the German union hopes to prevent the closure of
Bochum, Schild made it clear that the outlook was highly
uncertain for the Zafira MPV plant.
"No one, not IG Metall either, cannot ensure the people in
Bochum have a future just by saying so -- it has to be earned,"
he said.
While GM is trying to cut costs and reduce idle output
capacity in Europe, it is being pushed by unions to invest more
in new models and technology to counter a decline in market
share.