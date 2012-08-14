TORONTO Aug 14 The union that represents
workers at General Motors Corp in Oshawa, Ontario, said
on Tuesday it had "informal discussions" in which GM raised the
possibility of extending the life of an assembly line currently
set to close in June 2013.
Chris Buckley, who heads the Canadian Auto Workers Oshawa
local, said the union would talk about the issue during contract
negotiations, which started on Tuesday. But the union will not
make concessions in the contract to extend the line's
operations, he said.
"In my opinion General Motors was overly aggressive when
they first approached us," he said in an interview with Reuters.
"They're not doing it out of the kindness of their heart,
there will be a price of admission, and we have yet to see what
the price of admission is."