By Joseph White
DETROIT Jan 13 General Motors Co's board
should not have given Chief Executive Mary Barra the added role
of board chairman, and should instead keep the roles separate,
the leader of an investor group that last year challenged GM's
management over a different issue said Wednesday.
"The whole trend is to separate those roles," said Harry
Wilson, who led a group of four hedge funds that put pressure on
GM last year to return more cash to shareholders. Wilson spoke
at a conference sponsored by Automotive News in Detroit.
Wilson said the role of board chairman "is a different job"
from leading the company's management as chief executive.
GM announced earlier this month that Barra would take over
as board chairman, replacing former Cummins Inc Chief Executive
Theodore 'Tim' Solso. Solso now serves as the GM board's lead
independent director.
Wilson praised GM's performance under Barra during the past
18 months, and said he favors the automaker's moves Wednesday to
expand a share buyback program originally agreed in March 2015
with the investor group Wilson led.
GM also said it plans to return to shareholders a total of
$16 billion in the form of share buybacks and dividends from
2015 through 2017, extending and increasing the earlier plan to
return $10 billion to shareholders in 2015 and 2016.
