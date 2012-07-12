DETROIT, July 12 General Motors Co, a
pioneer in outsourcing information technology, said it is
beginning to reverse that trend with plans to at least double
the number of in-house IT experts over the next three years.
GM now outsources about 90 percent of its IT services and
provides 10 percent of that work in-house. Within the next three
to five years, GM hopes to reverse those percentages in part by
hiring "thousands" of new software developers, database experts
and others globally, GM spokeswoman Juli Huston-Rough said.
The IT overhaul is spearheaded by GM Chief Information
Officer Randy Mott, who outlined the plan to GM's 1,500 IT
employees in June. Mott, a former Hewlett-Packard Co
executive, believes the moves will make the largest U.S.
automaker more efficient, and ultimately more productive. Some
elements of the overhaul will take five years to implement.
"If you're more efficient and you can go through the process
more quickly, you have more time and more resources to be
looking at innovations that provide a competitive advantage for
the company," Huston-Rough said.
GM plans to cut the automaker's sprawling list of IT
applications by at least 40 percent and move to a more
standardized platform. GM will also simplify the way it
transmits data.
A GM spokeswoman declined to comment on how much the planned
move would cost or on the overall cost savings that might
result. Details of the planned move were reported earlier by
Information Week magazine.
The automaker will shift from 23 data centers worldwide to
just two, both in Michigan. The company will also run four
software development centers, including a pre-existing one in
Warren, Michigan.
Mott will also require that employees provide a cost-benefit
analysis of new IT projects and he plans to expand recruiting
efforts and hire new college graduates.
The moves reverse what has been a longtime trend for the
U.S. automaker, which accepted a government bailout in 2009 and
filed for bankruptcy protection.
In July 2010, GM signed a multiyear information technology
contract with Mott's former employer, HP, that was worth more
than $2 billion, renewing an existing contract a year early.
HP said then it would provide such services as network
maintenance, product software development and supply-chain
management. HP provided much of that work through a former GM
unit, Electronic Data Systems, which HP bought in 2008 for about
$13.9 billion.
GM bought EDS from former presidential candidate Ross Perot
in 1984 for $2.55 billion, shifting much of its IT operations to
that business, but spun it off 12 years later.
GM shares were down 2.9 percent at $19.32 on Thursday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.