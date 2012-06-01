DETROIT, June 1 General Motors Co will
offer some U.S. white-collar retirees a lump-sum pension buyout
as part of two actions announced on Friday that will slash 24
percent of its U.S. pension obligations.
The largest U.S. automaker said it will offer lump-sum
payments to 42,000 salaried retirees and surviving
beneficiaries.
GM will also buy a group annuity contract from Prudential,
which will now pay and manage future benefit payments to GM's
remaining salaried retirees.
The two moves affect 118,000 U.S. salaried retirees. Both
transactions are expected to be completed at the end of this
year and will cut $26 billion from GM's pension obligation.
The company's total pension obligation in the U.S. of nearly
$109 billion is a major concern for its investors and is one of
a handful of issues that was untouched during the Obama
administration's bailout of the automaker in 2009.