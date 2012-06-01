* GM pension changes that will cut $26 bln in obligations
* $29 bln in plan assets, up to $4.5 bln cash to fund deal
* UAW-represented retirees not affected by deal
By Deepa Seetharaman and Ben Klayman
DETROIT, June 1 General Motors Co will
cut nearly a quarter of its U.S. pension obligation by
transferring the management of its pension plans for 118,000
white-collar retirees to a third-party and offering lump-sum
buyouts.
The two moves announced Friday will cut $26 billion from the
automaker's massive U.S. pension liability of nearly $109
billion. GM's pension risk is a top concern for investors and is
one of a handful of issues left untouched during GM's
U.S.-financed bankruptcy restructuring three years ago.
"There are lots of companies with pension plans, very few
have plans in the absolute or relative size as us," Chief
Financial Officer Dan Ammann said during a conference call.
"We would like to get back into the category where this is
sort of a non-issue for us," Ammann added. "That doesn't mean
eliminating it completely but obviously we've taken a big step
in the right direction today."
GM will buy a group annuity contract from a unit of
Prudential Financial Inc which will pay and manage
benefit payments starting in 2013 to retirees who are ineligible
or elect not to take a lump sum pension buyout.
By shifting responsibility to, GM will no longer be
responsible for managing the pensions of 118,000 of its U.S.
white-collar retirees. GM will also offer pension buyouts to
about 42,000 retirees and their surviving beneficiaries, who
will have until July 20 to make a decision. The company will
start sending those offers to eligible retirees next week.
To fund the transaction, GM will shift $29 billion from its
pension plan assets to Prudential and put in between $3.5
billion and $4.5 billion in cash.
GM will take a special charge of between $2.5 billion and
$3.5 billion in the second half of the year. It will also result
in a $200 million non-cash hit to earnings.
GM's pension shortfall will also narrow by $1 billion.
"Although the transaction doesn't come cheap, it serves a
very important purpose of permanently de-risking 25 percent of
GM's U.S. pension obligation," Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said.
The shift to Prudential and the buyouts are expected to be
completed at the end of this year. The pension changes do not
affect white-collar retirees' eligibility for post-retirement
health care, life insurance and a vehicle discount.
UAW PENSIONS IN FOCUS
A growing concern for decades as U.S. automakers lost market
share to foreign-based automakers in their home country, pension
costs became an albatross for the U.S. industry with the
sector's downturn five years ago.
Friday's announcement is one of a series of steps GM and its
smaller rival Ford Motor Co have taken to manage the risks posed
by their pension obligations, which have hit both automaker's
stock price and credit rating.
This summer, Ford will begin offering pension buyouts to the
first wave of 98,000 white-collar retirees and former employees
who are vested in their pension plan. The move could lop off
one-third of Ford's U.S. pension liability.
GM retirees represented by the United Auto Workers union are
not affected by Friday's announcement. Hourly retirees account
for the bulk of GM's U.S. pension obligation.
Last year, GM and the UAW agreed to discuss ways to cut the
risk posed by GM's pension plan during contract negotiations.
During the conference call, Ammann declined to shed light on
those talks, beyond saying that pensions were a "significant
topic of discussion" during those meetings.
"We have generally agreed with the UAW that we will maintain
a dialogue on pensions going forward and continue to look at
de-risking alternatives but anything we discuss with them on
that remains private between us and them," Ammann said.