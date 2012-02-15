* GM retirees not affected by pension plan change
* Some retirees can opt for lump sum cash payment
* GM to update pension shortfall figures on Thursday
* No across-the-board raises for U.S. white-collar workers
DETROIT, Feb 15 General Motors Co
is moving its veteran white-collar workers to 401(k) retirement
plans to reduce future pension liabilities.
About 19,000 U.S. salaried workers hired before 2001 with
traditional defined benefit pension plans will be shifted to a
defined contribution 401(k) as of Oct. 1, said Cindy Brinkley,
head of human resources for GM.
They will keep their benefits accrued through Oct. 1, but
will be shifted to the 401(k) system from that point. GM has the
largest pension obligation of any U.S. company, Brinkley said.
U.S. salaried workers hired by GM after Jan. 1, 2001 are
already in the defined contribution 401(k) type plan. Pension
plans of retired salaried workers will not be changed, Brinkley
said.
A defined benefit plan promises employees a certain monthly
payout after retirement but leaves the corporation with the risk
of funding the pension. A 401(k) promises a certain degree of
corporate funding to match personal savings. It shifts the risk
of managing the investment to the individual employee.
The company said its U.S. pension obligations were
underfunded by about $10.8 billion by the middle of last year,
which is seen as one of the biggest risks for investors. Pension
liabilities were not addressed in GM's 2009 bankruptcy.
GM is expected to update that figure on Thursday, when it
reports fourth-quarter financial results. It said it would also
detail how much it could save by changing the pension plans.
GM's fourth-quarter profit is expected to have been its
weakest since its post-bankruptcy IPO in late 2010.
There will be no across-the-board pay increases for GM's
26,000 U.S. salaried workers in 2012, but some workers will get
richer bonuses based partly on the nature of their jobs,
according to Brinkley. In 2012, U.S. salaried employees will get
an extra week of vacation.
White-collar workers who have retired since Dec. 1, 2011 can
voluntarily opt for a lump sum cash payment. The same will apply
to all future white-collar retirees. The company said fewer than
500 people who had retired since Dec. 1 could opt for the cash
payment.
Last year, GM and the United Auto Workers, which represents
the company's 49,000 hourly workers, agreed to consider ways to
reduce the risk associated with GM's underfunded pension plans.
A letter included in the current GM-UAW contract suggests
both sides would consider a plan allowing UAW retirees to
voluntarily take lump sum cash payments in exchange for giving
up their pension claims.
A growing number of companies are moving employees to
401(k)pension plans, according to James Klein, president of the
American Benefits Council.