By Deepa Seetharaman
| DETROIT, July 24
DETROIT, July 24 General Motors Co plans
to make lump-sum pension payments in late August to white-collar
retirees who have decided to take a buyout and forego a monthly
pension check, a key step in GM's plan to bolster its balance
sheet.
On Aug. 24, GM will mail pension payments to retirees who
have requested paper checks. For retirees who requested receipt
by electronic transfer, the payment will be made on Aug. 27, GM
spokesman Dave Roman said on Tuesday.
Roman declined to say how many retirees took the offer and
said the largest U.S. automaker will offer more details about
the buyouts later this year. Retirees who opted for the buyout
have until Aug. 23 to revoke their decision, he said.
The buyouts are part of an overhaul of GM's white-collar
pension plan announced last month. GM as well as its crosstown
rival Ford Motor Co have taken a series of steps this year
to manage the risks posed by their pension obligations, which
have hurt their share prices.
GM's restructuring of its salaried pension plan affects
118,000 people and is expected to lop off one-fourth of the
company's $109 billion U.S. pension liability.
The majority of the retirees will receive their monthly
pension checks from a unit of Prudential Financial Inc
instead of GM starting next January.
But about 42,000 retirees were also given the option to take
a pension buyout, a choice that forced retirees to confront
vexing questions about their finances and mortality.
In some cases, these individual lump-sum payments could
total hundreds of thousands of dollars. Roman declined to
provide a range for the potential payments.
GM's pension move does not affect workers represented by the
United Auto Workers union. UAW workers represent the bulk of the
automaker's U.S. pension liability.
Ford, the No. 2 U.S. automaker, is offering pension buyouts
to 98,000 white-collar retirees and former employees this
summer.