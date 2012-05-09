DETROIT May 9 General Motors Co and PSA
Peugeot Citroen are hammering out agreements for the
projects they want to tackle together as part of their new
global alliance, including expanding the number of vehicles they
will build on shared platforms.
The alliance steering committee - made up of five top
executives from each automaker -- was scheduled to meet for the
first time in Detroit on Wednesday.
"Work teams are in place, meeting regularly and hopefully
soon we will be able to share the first update on alliance
progress," GM said in a statement, declining to comment further
on the meeting.
A PSA spokesman declined to comment, but executives for the
French automaker have been talking openly about their hopes for
the alliance, which GM and the French automaker announced in
late February with the goal of saving at least $2 billion
annually within five years, split about equally between the
partners.
Both automakers are struggling in Europe, where demand has
drastically declined during the region's debt crisis. By
combining efforts around purchasing and logistics, and
eventually building cars on shared vehicle platforms starting in
2016, they hope to drive down costs.
While many analysts questioned the benefits of the alliance
to GM, the U.S. automaker sees the partnership as a way to help
reverse years of losses at its Opel unit in Europe.
However, the companies have said repeatedly that moves such
as closing plants -- something analysts and investors would like
to see at both companies -- will be done outside the alliance
structure. Unions for both companies in Europe fear plant
closures and job losses due to the alliance.
"All eyes are still on capacity and how does the alliance
play into GM's changing their capacity plans," Citi analyst Itay
Michaeli said.
Peugeot, meanwhile, lacks GM's global scale and is being
hurt by its home market's troubles.
"GM is on stable footing," Guggenheim Securities analyst
Matthew Stover said. "PSA is on Medevac right now. The chopper
is flying. They're trying to find the hospital and it looks like
it's in Detroit."
PSA executives have been very open in their desire to push
the alliance beyond what was initially announced.
RAFT OF NEW MODELS
Peugeot Director General Frederic Saint-Geours told an
Italian newspaper on Wednesday that the companies will launch a
raft of new models on shared platforms from 2016.
"We will launch a D-segment car, a crossover, a compact
minivan, and two models in the B and C segments," he said in an
interview with Corriere della Sera. "After that, we will launch
a shared-platform eco-friendly car."
GM and PSA initially said subcompact cars like GM's Opel
Corsa and Peugeot's Citroen C3 would be based on Peugeot
technology, while mid-sized cars such as the Opel Insignia and
PSA's Citroen C5 and Peugeot 508 would draw on GM platforms.
Analysts said given the long lead time of about four years
that auto companies typically need when planning new vehicles,
GM and PSA must already be discussing the next round of vehicles
on which they will cooperate.
But GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky, a member of the alliance
steering committee, said last month that GM will be deliberate
in what projects it chooses to do with PSA. "There are plenty of
opportunities to go deeper into this relationship, but we need
to walk before we can run," he said at a conference.
PSA executives have said a logistics agreement with GM will
be finalized in the coming weeks, while the purchasing joint
venture could be completed in the third quarter.
The French automaker also has said the alliance may expand
to include dual-clutch transmissions and a small car for
emerging markets.
PSA's Asian chief specifically said last month that his
company may build cars in India with GM, effectively scrapping
plans for its own factory there. GM was quick to say that was
not in the current plans.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson last month acknowledged his
company's interest in PSA's diesel engine technology and said
opportunities also existed in Asia and South America. He also
has said there are opportunities in potential financing in
Europe.
GM Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann, another member of the
alliance steering committee, told reporters last week that the
partners are working well together.
He reiterated there will be no meaningful financial benefit
in the near term from the alliance, with most of the major gains
coming in 2015 and beyond. "The real payoff will come further
out in line with the launch of some of those product programs."