* Carmakers have discussed ways to combine Europe operations
* Discussions have split controlling Peugeot family -report
* Closer ties could face objections over jobs from France
By Ben Klayman and Arno Schuetze
DETROIT/FRANKFURT, Oct 12 General Motors
and PSA Peugeot Citroen are exploring ways to combine
European operations in a second phase of the carmaking alliance
they forged to save costs earlier this year, sources said.
The U.S. and French automakers have discussed combinations
including a joint venture between GM's Opel division and
Peugeot's core manufacturing arm, according to three people with
knowledge of the matter. They asked not to be identified because
the discussions were confidential.
Discussions began soon after the initial alliance deal and
have covered "selling Opel to Peugeot, buying Peugeot's
automotive business or putting them all together in a new
entity," one of the sources said.
Volume car makers, which have lost market share to low-cost
and premium car brands in recent years, are bearing the brunt of
a European car market slump that shows no signs of ending.
As tight budgets keep buyers away from showrooms and
industrial overcapacity saps earnings, mass-market players need
to find new ways to cut costs to survive.
Both automakers declined to comment on Friday after French
newspaper La Tribune reported that they were mulling plans for a
50-50 venture into which GM would inject more cash.
"We haven't commented on previous reports and we're not
going to on this one," Peugeot spokesman Jonathan Goodman said.
The company "remains focused" on GM-Peugeot working groups
due to report back by the end of the month on plans for several
joint vehicle programs, Goodman said.
EARNING THE BENEFITS
GM spokesman Selim Bingol said in an emailed statement: "We
don't comment on speculation. We are focused on earning the
benefits from our alliance with PSA that we have identified."
Peugeot shares rose as much as 5.3 percent on the report
before giving up most of their gains to close 2.3 percent higher
at 6.19 euros. GM's stock was down 1 percent at $24.41 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The French automaker's stock has fallen 44 percent this
year, the biggest decline on the 15-member STOXX Europe 600
autos & parts index.
GM paid 320 million euros for a 7 percent stake in Peugeot
as part of the original alliance deal, though the value of that
stake has plunged along with the French automaker's shares. GM
said in August it may have to write down the value of its
investment.
GM and Peugeot unveiled their initial agreement in late
February with the goal of saving at least $2 billion annually
within five years, evenly split between the partners.
Discussions on a deeper tie-up are aimed at bigger potential
cost savings but are still at an early stage, the sources said.
"To the extent that GM is able to cut its losses in Europe
or get another manufacturer to share some of their burden, that
would seem to make sense," New York-based analyst Brian
Sponheimer said.
"Structure is obviously the key," said Sponheimer, whose
employer, Gabelli & Co, is a subsidiary of GM shareholder Gamco
Investors.
Analysts don't expect that GM, which has lost money in
Europe for 12 straight years, would announce anything until
after it reached a new labor deal with its German hourly
workers. But analysts have said automakers can't seriously
tackle their costs in Europe unless they close plants.
German union IG Metall said on Friday it wants an agreement
with Opel, which is looking to restructure its German business,
by Oct. 26, which is five days before the U.S. automaker is
scheduled to report third-quarter results.
However, Guggenheim Securities analyst Matthew Stover called
a joint venture a "gimmick," and said it will take a long time
for GM to fix its money-losing European unit.
"I don't think it would solve the problem, putting two
troubled companies together and expecting it to become a better
company," said Stover, who has a "neutral" rating on GM shares.
A joint venture or other tie-up plan also would likely
encounter objections from the French government, which has been
vocal in its defense of "national champion" industrial companies
and their domestic jobs.
La Tribune said the discussions had also divided the Peugeot
family, which controls the French automaker through a stake of
about 25 percent, commanding approximately 38 percent of its
voting rights.
French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg's office did not
immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.
Peugeot and GM outlined five possible joint vehicle programs
following talks with French unions in March: a family of small
cars for emerging markets; larger sedans; a fuel-efficient
subcompact design; compact crossovers or SUVs; and a dual-clutch
transmission.