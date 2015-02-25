(Automotive News corrects to show that the Impala, not the Impala Limited, is made on the "flex" line in Oshawa, Ontario, paragraph 3)

DETROIT Feb 25 General Motors Co is cutting production at two of its North American car plants as supplies of vehicles including the Chevrolet Sonic and Buick Regal rise, Automotive News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the company's plans.

GM scheduled downtime for March 9-13 at its Orion plant outside Detroit, where the Sonic and Buick Verano cars are made, to adjust for lower demand, the trade publication said, citing a plant worker and another person it did not name. The plant was also idle last week and previously had scheduled a down week April 6-10, the publication said.

The company's "flex" line at its Oshawa, Ontario, plant will be idled April 13-17, cutting output of the Chevy Camaro sports car, Regal sedan, Cadillac XTS sedan and Chevy Impala, Automotive News said, citing one of the sources.

A GM spokesman declined to discuss with Automotive News the company's production plans. Reuters could not immediately reach a company representative.

On Feb. 1, there was a 216-day supply of Sonics on dealer lots or on the way to stores, the highest inventory level since the debut in August 2011, according to Automotive News. The inventory for Regal as of Feb. 1 was 213 days. It was 131 days for Camaro, 109 days for XTS, 92 for Verano and 65 for Impala, the publication said. (Reporting by Ben Klayman; editing by Matthew Lewis)