April 4 General Motors Co said it will
invest about $332 million in four manufacturing sites to produce
more fuel-efficient engines and transmission systems.
So far this year, the carmaker has announced $1.2 billion in
investments in its North American plants. GM has said it would
invest $1.5 billion in those plants this year.
The investments will boost production of a new Ecotec small
gas engine, a new V6 engine, eight-speed transmission and
tooling for an existing six-speed transmission.
The carmarker is also raising its powertrain investment in
two Michigan plants by $46 million to support production of the
new V6 engine.
Shares of the Detroit-based company closed at $27.80 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.