* More than 100 deaths linked to faulty switches
* GM likely hid information, made misleading statements -WSJ
* U.S. hopes to reach settlement within months -WSJ
(Adds Justice Department declines comment, adds background on
faulty ignition switches, recalls, updates stock price)
WASHINGTON, June 9 Federal prosecutors are
weighing criminal wire fraud charges against General Motors Co
over the company's failure to recall vehicles equipped
with faulty ignition switches, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Tuesday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said
U.S. prosecutors in New York are considering other possible
charges and have not made a final decision. Authorities hope to
reach a settlement with the automaker by the end of summer or
early fall, the WSJ reported.
Before the GM shareholders' meeting on Tuesday, Chief
Executive Officer Mary Barra said the automaker has "cooperated
fully" with prosecutors and any settlement would be "on their
timeline." She did not comment in detail on the report.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the Wall Street
Journal report. A U.S. Department of Justice spokesman declined
to comment.
According to the Wall Street Journal, prosecutors have
determined that the company likely hid information about the
switches and made misleading statements, a potential basis for
wire fraud charges.
It was the latest potential legal problem for the No. 1 U.S.
automaker as it grapples with the consequences of the deadly
ignition-switch defect in its vehicles that has led to more than
100 deaths and 2.6 million recalls.
Detroit-based GM is already facing various legal action over
the defect, although a U.S. judge in April ruled the company
could be shielded from some lawsuits.
It also faces more than 4,300 claims for compensation from
people who said they suffered injuries or from relatives of
those killed in accidents, the lawyer overseeing the program has
said.
The ignition-switch defect was originally noticed by GM more
than a decade ago. But the first recalls began only in February
2014, despite years of consumer complaints.
The faulty ignition switches on Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn
Ions and other GM vehicles could cause their engines to stall,
which in turn prevented air bags from deploying during crashes.
Also, power steering and power brakes did not operate when the
ignition switch unexpectedly moved from the "on" position.
GM said last year that it was being investigated by the U.S.
Attorney's Office in Manhattan for its handling of the faulty
switch. Sources told Reuters last year that the office of U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan was interviewing present and
former GM employees as part of a criminal probe, and prosecutors
were working on a set of mail and wire fraud charges similar to
the criminal case Toyota Motor Corp settled last year.
GM shares were up 0.7 percent at $35.25 on Tuesday morning.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Ben Klayman in
Detroit; Writing by Matthew Lewis; Editing by Grant McCool)