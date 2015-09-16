NEW YORK, Sept 16 General Motors Co has agreed to sign a deferred-prosecution agreement to end a U.S. government investigation into its handling of an ignition-switch defect linked to 124 deaths, a source told Reuters.

The company will pay less than the $1.2 billion that Toyota Motor Corp paid to resolve a similar case, the source said. The exact amount was not immediately known.

The deal means GM will be charged criminally with hiding the defect from regulators and in the process defrauding consumers, but the case will be put on hold while GM fulfils terms of the deal, the source said. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Ken Wills)