NEW YORK, Sept 16 General Motors Co has
agreed to sign a deferred-prosecution agreement to end a U.S.
government investigation into its handling of an ignition-switch
defect linked to 124 deaths, a source told Reuters.
The company will pay less than the $1.2 billion that Toyota
Motor Corp paid to resolve a similar case, the source
said. The exact amount was not immediately known.
The deal means GM will be charged criminally with hiding the
defect from regulators and in the process defrauding consumers,
but the case will be put on hold while GM fulfils terms of the
deal, the source said.
