(Adds amount of payment, no individuals to be charged, GM stock
price, comment from Senator Blumenthal, and background)
By David Ingram, Nate Raymond and Joseph White
NEW YORK, Sept 16 General Motors Co has
agreed to pay $900 million and sign a deferred-prosecution
agreement to end a U.S. government investigation into its
handling of an ignition-switch defect linked to 124 deaths, two
sources told Reuters.
The deal means GM will be charged criminally with hiding the
defect from regulators and in the process defrauding consumers,
but the case will be put on hold while GM fulfills terms of the
deal, one source said.
No individuals would be charged in the criminal case, one of
the sources said.
The company's expected $900 million payment, confirmed by a
second source, is less than the $1.2 billion that Toyota Motor
Corp paid to resolve a similar case.
GM declined to comment. Spokeswomen for U.S. prosecutors in
New York and in Washington also declined to comment.
The terms of GM's deal with the government were not
immediately known, including how many counts the automaker would
be charged with, whether the automaker agreed to hire an
independent monitor, or how long it would need to abide by the
agreement before the case may be dropped.
The agreement was expected to be announced on Thursday, the
sources said. Any deferred-prosecution agreement would require
court approval.
"I am very hopeful the Department of Justice will hold GM
fully accountable and presses for an acknowledgement of
responsibility as well as monetary penalties," Democratic
Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said in a telephone
interview with Reuters.
Shares of GM were up 31 cents, or 1 percent, to $31.51 in
after-hours trading.
GM, the No. 1 U.S. automaker, took charges totaling $4.2
billion in 2014 to reflect costs associated with recalls, and a
special fund was established to compensate victims of the
ignition switch defect. It was not immediately clear whether GM
would take additional charges to account for a settlement of the
criminal probe.
MILESTONE SETTLEMENT
The settlement is a milestone in a case that over the past
two years drove a transformation in the once cozy relationship
between the auto industry and regulators in the U.S. government.
Outrage over the GM ignition switch case prompted a much
tougher approach by Washington toward auto safety issues and
compelled automakers to act more quickly and comprehensively to
recall vehicles with potentially dangerous defects.
GM Chief Executive Mary Barra in 2014 undertook a series of
actions to atone for the ignition switch failure, including
appointing a new safety czar, overhauling GM's product
engineering organization, and pushing out 15 executives
connected to the mishandling of the switch defects in a scathing
report prepared by former federal prosecutor Anton Valukas, now
a senior partner at the law firm Jenner & Block.
GM also recalled more than 30 million vehicles in North
America in 2014 to fix a wide array of defects.
GM's approach contrasted with Toyota, which was slower to
cooperate with regulators in response to defects related to
incidents of sudden acceleration.
Toyota in March 2014 agreed to pay $1.2 billion to settle a
charge that it concealed a problem in its vehicles that caused
them to accelerate suddenly. That penalty remains the largest
ever levied by the United States on an auto company.
PROBED SINCE 2014
Federal prosecutors based in New York have been
investigating GM since at least March 2014 over the company's
disclosures to regulators about vehicles equipped with the
faulty ignition switches.
The ignition switches on Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn Ions and
other GM vehicles could cause their engines to stall, which in
turn prevented air bags from deploying during crashes. Also,
power steering and power brakes did not operate when the
ignition switch unexpectedly moved from the "on" position.
Engineers and managers at Detroit-based GM learned of
problems with the ignition switch more than a decade ago, but
the first recalls began only in February 2014, despite years of
consumer complaints.
GM agreed with the U.S. Transportation Department in May
2014 to pay a $35 million fine over its delayed response to the
defect. Separate from the action by the Justice Department, the
fine was the maximum the Transportation Department could impose.
Sources told Reuters in 2014 that the office of U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan was interviewing present and
former GM employees as part of a criminal probe, and prosecutors
were working on a set of mail and wire fraud charges similar to
the criminal case that Toyota settled.
GM's Barra said in June that the automaker was cooperating
fully with prosecutors and that any settlement would be on their
timeline.
The automaker said in securities filing in July that it was
facing related investigations by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, 50 state attorneys general and the Canadian
government.
OVER 200 CIVIL LAWSUITS
GM is facing more than 200 civil lawsuits over the ignition
switch and other safety recalls from 2014, although the judge
who oversaw GM's 2009 bankruptcy has ruled that claims related
to the company's pre-bankruptcy conduct were barred.
Plaintiffs are seeking damages for deaths and injuries
blamed on vehicle defects, as well as economic losses such as
lost vehicle value. The first of the civil cases is slated for
trial in January 2016.
GM funneled many of the injury and death claims linked to
the ignition switch into an out-of-court settlement program run
by Washington lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, who also oversaw
compensation programs for victims of high-profile incidents such
as the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the Deepwater Horizon oil
spill.
The program received more than 4,300 claims and has found
nearly 400 of those eligible for compensation, according to an
August report from the program.
(Reporting by David Ingram and Nate Raymond in New York and
Joseph White in Detroit; Additional reporting by Jessica Dye and
Jonathan Stempel in New York and Richard Cowan in Washington,
Editing by Ken Wills and Noeleen Walder)