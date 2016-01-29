DETROIT Jan 29 General Motors Co
executives used to boast about how frequently the company
redesigned cars and trucks. Now, the automaker wants to double
the lifespan of vehicle platforms as part of a broader effort to
slash and redirect capital spending, GM executives said.
Starting with the new Chevrolet Cruze compact, the basic
underpinnings of vehicle lines could last a dozen years or more,
GM President Dan Ammann told Reuters.
The move underscores the balancing act the automaker faces
in tackling conflicting challenges as the growth of auto sales
in the U.S. and China slows. GM and its rivals face increasing
pressure to prove they can keep core product lines fresh, meet
stricter emissions and safety standards, and forge a future in
ride-sharing and autonomous vehicles - all while returning more
cash to shareholders.
Over the next several years, the company will undertake the
most extensive overhaul of its vehicle development process in
decades, GM executives said.
The goal is to design its global fleet of vehicles with just
a few basic building blocks, spreading the engineering and
research costs for a given lineup of cars and SUVs over millions
more vehicles.
A single platform, underpinning multiple models, might stay
largely same for more than a decade, GM executives said. Global
product development chief Mark Reuss said the company aims for
up to 2.5 million sales a year from a variety of models built on
the same platform as the Cruze compact, including the
mechanically similar European Opel Astra.
Exterior styling will change more often, with updates of
sheet metal or plastic skins - so-called "top hats" in GM
parlance. The automaker also plans to freshen electronic
features with software updates delivered over the internet.
The move to fewer and long-lasting platforms poses multiple
risks.
GM could end up with platforms that are technologically
outdated, analysts cautioned, or not appealing to diverse
customers in different global markets. Further, most of GM's
rivals are also moving to slash the number of different vehicle
platforms they use.
"The advantage could be short-lived," said Jeff Schuster,
senior vice president at LMC Automotive, a forecasting company.
SHIFTING SPENDING
Making the company leaner will also require increased
spending in the short term.
GM said it plans to initially increase capital spending to
about $9 billion a year through 2019, up from $7 billion a year
in 2014.
For the period 2016 through 2019, capital spending will rise
to between 5 percent and 5.5 percent of revenue, up from 4.4
percent in 2014.
After that, Ammann said, capital spending will fall closer
to 2014 levels as a share of revenue, with much of it directed
to new priorities. Spending less on dies and welding machines
will allow for more investment in developing autonomous
vehicles, delivering services through high-speed internet
connections in cars, and new businesses such as ride sharing,
executives said.
GM earlier this month invested $500 million in ride-hailing
company Lyft, and last week it said it was launching car-sharing
ventures under the new brand, Maven. On Thursday, GM grouped all
its autonomous and electric vehicle engineering under one
executive in a move to speed development of those technologies.
The short-term increase in capital spending will pay for
projects such as a $1.4 billion overhaul of the Arlington, Texas
factory that builds GM's cash cows - large sport utility
vehicles such as the Cadillac Escalade.
SKEPTICAL INVESTORS
The increased spending makes it critical for GM Chief
Executive Mary Barra to deliver the promised savings over the
long term. The company has largely failed over the past three
decades to execute previous plans to control engineering costs.
GM executives said longer-lived vehicle designs are just one
element of the cost-cutting strategy. Others include longer-term
contracts to suppliers that could allow for cheaper parts and
using less steel and plastic as engineers shave hundreds of
pounds from future models.
The automaker is also launching a $5 billion effort with
Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp to engineer a new, low-cost
vehicle line for sale in emerging markets. The partnership is
the most extensive attempt yet by GM to collaborate with its
Chinese partner.
GM has discovered it can build the complex dies used to
stamp metal vehicle parts in China for 20 to 40 percent less
than it would spend in the U.S. or Europe, Ammann said.
The automaker's overhaul could be a tough sell to investors.
GM shares are down nearly 15 percent since Jan. 1, despite
the automaker's record profits and its plans to return $16
billion to shareholders in buybacks and increased dividends from
2015 to 2017. Other automakers' shares are also off sharply, as
analysts warn that global auto sales and profits have likely
peaked for now.
Intensified competition in a flat market could force
automakers to cut prices, potentially nullifying the benefit of
any savings from more efficient engineering, said Bernstein
analyst Max Warburton.
"The auto industry," he said, "has a proven ability to
invest to the point of zero return."
