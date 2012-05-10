FRANKFURT May 10 General Motors plans to
build mid-sized cars for PSA Peugeot Citroen, while
the French automaker will assemble a compact model for GM's Opel
brand as part of their new alliance, according to press reports
on Thursday.
Under current plans, GM would build a replacement for the
Citroen C5 mid-sized sedan, the Paris-based company's Rennes
factory chief Jean-Luc Perrard told regional newspaper Ouest
France.
Peugeot also plans to assemble GM's next Opel Zafira compact
minivan, leading to hundreds of job cuts at the company's
development centre in Ruesselsheim, German magazine Der Spiegel
separately reported on Thursday, citing union sources.
Peugeot Chief Executive Philippe Varin said in March that
the core of the alliance plan would see future Peugeot mid-sized
cars built on the U.S. automaker's platforms, and smaller GM
models based on Peugeot vehicles.
Opel denied that the alliance with Peugeot would prompt job
cuts at the Opel development unit.
"No jobs will be lost in the Opel technical development
centre, however joint projects are divvied up concretely in the
end," Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke said in a
statement.