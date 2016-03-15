By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, March 15
NEW YORK, March 15 Attorneys for customers suing
General Motors Co over faulty ignition switches urged a
U.S. appeals court on Tuesday to throw out bankruptcy court
rulings that they say shield the company from lawsuits
potentially worth billions of dollars.
A panel of three judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals did not clearly indicate during oral arguments how they
might rule. A decision is expected within several months.
The judges pressed lawyers for both the plaintiffs and GM
over what the No. 1 U.S. automaker knew about the switch
problems during the automaker's 2009 bankruptcy proceedings.
Judge Denny Chin said what GM knew was a "pretty important
question" for determining whether the company had an obligation
during the bankruptcy to notify vehicle owners about their
potential claims. The plaintiffs say that since they were not
properly notified, they were denied their right to participate
in the proceedings.
Steve Berman, a lawyer for some of the plaintiffs, said GM
did know enough about the switch defect because the issue had
been raised as early as 2004.
GM's lawyer, Arthur Steinberg, countered that while some
switch-related incidents had been investigated over the years,
employees "didn't make a connection" between those events and a
broader safety issue until after the bankruptcy.
The company's bankruptcy created "New GM" to contain the
company's valuable assets while leaving behind most of its
burdensome liabilities with "Old GM."
Last year, the judge who oversaw that process said New GM
was shielded from liability over Old GM's pre-bankruptcy actions
but did allow "independent" claims based solely on New GM's
conduct to proceed.
Some GM customers say New GM should not be shielded because
of its years-long concealment of the switch defect.
GM has also appealed, saying that allowing for independent
claims retroactively alters the sale agreement that created New
GM.
GM has been hit with hundreds of lawsuits since it announced
in 2014 that it was recalling 2.6 million vehicles with the
part, which can slip out of place, causing engine stalls and
cutting power to steering, air bags and brakes.
The bankruptcy decisions primarily affect cases involving
accidents that occurred before New GM was created, and proposed
class actions brought on behalf of millions of customers who
claim their vehicles lost value because of the recalls involving
the ignition switch and other related safety issues. Plaintiffs
have estimated the value of those claims to range from $7
billion to $10 billion.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, David
Ingram and David Gregorio)