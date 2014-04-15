(Adds CEO comments on NHTSA questions, GM's investigation)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, April 15 General Motors Co.
will create a new global product integrity organization that
will focus on product safety and quality, said GM Chief
Executive Mary Barra in a speech on Tuesday.
"This new way of developing vehicles will provide the
highest levels of safety, quality, and customer service, and
ensure that a situation like the ignition-switch recall doesn't
happen again," Barra said in New York.
Barra addressed the recall of 2.6 million cars for defective
ignition switches, which she has admitted GM bungled. At least
13 people have been killed in older model GM small cars with the
defective switches.
Barra, in comments to reporters, maintained her estimate
given to U.S. lawmakers at the start of April that its
investigation into the recall headed by former federal
prosecutor Anton Valukas would be completed by the middle to the
end of May.
"When Mr. Valukas has completed his investigation, we will
then take the appropriate actions and then, as I've said, we
will be transparent. So that's where we're at."
Barra also noted that a team at GM is working around the
clock to answer the full slate of questions asked of the
top-selling U.S. automaker by the U.S. National Highway Traffic
and Safety Administration on the ignition switch defect issue.
Last week, NHTSA said GM did not answer more than a third of
the 107 questions the safety regulator asked. GM faces a
$7,000-per-day fine since the April 3 deadline for not
responding to all 107 questions.
She said GM may wait for the completion of Valukas'
investigation before answering some of NHTSA's questions.
"We are trying to be as responsive as possible but we will
not sacrifice the accuracy and the right detail of the answers,"
Barra said.
Barra made her speech at an auto industry conference held by
the National Automobile Dealers Association and J.D. Power.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Bernard Orr)