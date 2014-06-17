WASHINGTON, June 17 General Motors Co
expects to begin processing victims' claims related to faulty
ignition switches by Aug. 1, Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra
will tell the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.
In prepared testimony to be delivered to the House of
Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, Barra also will
say that Kenneth Feinberg, who is overseeing the creation of a
compensation fund, will have "full authority to establish
eligibility criteria for victims and determine compensation
levels."
The defective ignition switches in older model Chevrolet
Cobalts, Saturn Ions and other GM models have been linked to at
least 13 deaths.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)