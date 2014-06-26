(Adds quotes, background)
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, June 26 General Motors Chief
Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday more recalls are possible
as the No. 1 U.S. automaker grapples with a series of safety
problems that have prompted the recall of 20 million cars.
Barra's comments in an interview with NBC came a day after
GM issued its latest in a string of recalls, this one for 33,000
Chevrolet Cruze sedans with potentially defective air bags made
by troubled Japanese supplier Takata Corp
Asked if the company would issue more recalls, Barra said,
"It's possible."
"We're going to continue to look at the data that we get,
and we're going to take the action that we need," she told NBC's
"Today" show. "If we find an issue, we're going to deal with
it."
Barra, a 30-year GM veteran, has become the public face of
the once-bankrupt automaker as it struggles to address safety
issues that have plagued the company since early this year. GM
has issued 44 recalls covering about 20 million vehicles
globally so far in 2014.
One of them, a recall of older-model Chevrolet Cobalt and
other GM small cars with faulty ignition switches linked to the
deaths of 13 people, has generated the most scrutiny, including
congressional hearings and wide media coverage.
GM is finalizing a compensation program for victims of that
recall aimed at resolving injury and death cases out of court
that may extend well beyond those 13 deaths.
"We want every single person who either lost a loved one or
has a serious physical injury to be a part of that program,"
Barra told NBC during the interview in Detroit.
Asked if GM had fired everyone it was going to fire in
connection to the Cobalt recall over the defective switches,
Barra said, "Yes, I believe we have."
"We've addressed the issue," she added.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)