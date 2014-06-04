June 4 General Motors Co officials
increasingly believe that Chief Executive Mary Barra will be
cleared of wrongdoing in the recall crisis after a three-month
internal investigation, the New York Times reported.
GM hired two law firms in March to look into its recall of
millions of cars following 13 deaths related to faulty ignition
switches.
The internal probe, led by Jenner & Block Chairman Anton
"Tony" Valukas, is expected to name executives, employees and
departments within GM responsible for the delayed recall, and
recommend broad corporate and personnel changes at the company.
Barra, who has been briefed on the investigation's progress,
cleared a critical hurdle last month when the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration imposed a $35 million fine
on GM for failing to report the defect in a timely manner, the
newspaper said, citing company officials. (r.reuters.com/hyz79v)
GM still faces probes by the U.S. Department of Justice,
Congress, the Securities and Exchange Commission and several
states about how it handled the issue.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that
compensation expert Kenneth Feinberg expects within the next few
weeks to provide GM with a set of options for offering financial
restitution to victims of car crashes connected to the recall.
(r.reuters.com/cab89v)
In April, GM said it retained Feinberg, who recently oversaw
the BP oil spill fund, to examine what steps, if any, GM might
take for families of crash victims. Safety advocates said the
move indicated the company was exploring setting up a victims'
compensation fund.
Feinberg told the Journal that he continues "working
diligently" on the compensation recommendations and declined to
provide additional details on the timing.
GM spokesman Greg Martin declined to comment on the reports.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)