OTTAWA, March 14 Canada's transport ministry
said on Friday it is investigating a fatal car crash that
appears to be related to an ignition defect in cars recalled
last month by General Motors Co <GM.N.
"Transport Canada has received one complaint in late June of
2013, which appears to relate to the defect," Karine Martel,
spokeswoman for the ministry, said. "The investigation is
ongoing."
The complaint came after a vehicle veered off the road and
hit multiple trees. The driver, who was alone in the car, was
not wearing a seat belt. Quebec provincial police are
investigating the cause of the accident.
Transport Canada has been in communication with GM Canada
in order to understand how the death might be related to the GM
ignition defect.
GM has recalled 1.6 million compact cars because it says
when the ignition switch is jostled, a key could turn off the
car's engine and disable airbags, sometimes while the vehicle is
traveling at high speed.
The company says the ignition switch has been connected to
at least 34 crashes and 12 deaths. A study released Thursday
linked 303 deaths to the recalled cars.
Canada has recalled 235,855 vehicles.
"Transport Canada is in communication with GM Canada
regarding their plan going forward to ensure that the identified
defect in these vehicles is going to be remedied as quickly as
possible," said Martel.