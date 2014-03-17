DETROIT, March 17 General Motors Co Chief
Executive Mary Barra on Monday acknowledged that the No. 1 U.S.
automaker fell short in catching the faulty ignition switches
linked to 12 deaths and said the company has already made
changes to how it will handle future recalls.
"Something went wrong with our process in this instance, and
terrible things occurred," she told employees in a video message
posted online.
Barra previously apologized for how GM's failure to catch
the defective ignition switches sooner and promised an
"unvarnished" look at the process, while promising to put
customers first.
On Monday, Barra said GM's system for managing its recalls
would change and pointed to three new recalls announced on
Monday affecting more than 1.5 million vehicles as an example of
that.
"We are conducting an intense review of our internal
processes," she said, adding the company was focused on the
ignition-switch recall at the highest levels. Barra said the
company's apology was "one step in the journey to resolve" the
recall.
The ignition-switch recall has led to government criminal
and civil investigations, an internal probe by GM and
preparations for hearings by Congress. All ask why GM took so
long to address a problem it has said first came to its
attention in 2001.
Barra said on Monday that it was working with the supplier
of the ignition switches, Delphi Automotive, to add a
second production line for replacement parts.