By Julia Edwards
| WASHINGTON, Sept 15
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 General Motors Co
will pay compensation for 19 deaths linked to a faulty ignition
switch, according to the lawyer overseeing the process, more
than the 13 deaths the automaker had previously admitted were
caused by the now recalled part.
Outside attorney Ken Feinberg is still reviewing claims of
death and injury that occurred due to the risk that an ignition
switch installed in 2.6 million GM cars can slip out of the
"run" position, stalling the vehicles and disabling the cars'
airbags.
Members of Congress and safety advocates have criticized GM
for acknowledging only 13 deaths that were caused by the part,
with some critics citing more than 100 cases.
The victims' fund deputy administrator, Camille Biros, said
expanding the number to 19 is a result of taking more evidence
into account, such as photos of a crash.
"The standard that GM used for their determination was an
engineering standard. We have a much more liberal standard that
we are applying," Biros said.
Biros did not name the families of the victims who will be
offered compensation, and said Feinberg's office has not yet
determined the dollar amounts.
The offers are expected to be high in order to persuade
beneficiaries from filing a lawsuit against GM.
In total, 125 death claims and 320 injury claims have been
submitted to the fund, but Feinberg's firm has either rejected
or is still reviewing 106 and 308 claims, respectively.
Biros would not say how many claims have been rejected.
Some plaintiffs' lawyers said they are waiting to see what
kinds of offers GM will present to victims and families before
submitting new claims.
Plaintiffs' attorney Lance Cooper said he has continued to
hear from potential clients "wherein someone died as a result of
an accident that appears to be related to the defect."
