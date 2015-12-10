By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Dec 10 General Motors Co's
independent fund set up to compensate victims of accidents
involving faulty ignition switches awarded $594.5 million and
approved 399 death and injury claims, the fund said on Thursday.
GM's costs related to the ignition switch defects now top $2
billion, including a $900 million settlement with the U.S.
Department of Justice in September, the fund said in its final
report before winding up operations.
The fund run by compensation expert Ken Feinberg said 91
percent of proposed awards were accepted by the victims. That
included all 124 death claims, and 16 of 18 serious injury
claims.
The Detroit automaker set up the fund in June 2014 under
intense legal and political pressure for failing for nearly a
decade to disclose ignition defects in older cars.
The fund covered injury and death claims in 2.6 million cars
recalled from 2003 through 2011. Neither GM nor Feinberg sought
to reduce awards if victims bore partial responsibility, or if
crashes occurred before GM emerged from bankruptcy restructuring
in July 2009 as a new company.
Seventy-four percent of approved death claims and 61 percent
of all eligible claims had at least one issue involving unsafe
behavior by the driver, such as not wearing a seat belt,
speeding, drunk driving or falling asleep behind the wheel, the
report said.
GM was not legally required to pay nearly one-third, or 128
of the 399 claims approved, because they took place before the
company's June 2009 bankruptcy, the report said. Only one victim
has yet to decide whether to accept the compensation offer.
Claimants who were not physically injured in this and other
cases are appealing a U.S. court ruling upholding GM's
bankruptcy shield.
"We faced the ignition switch issue with integrity, dignity
and clear determination to do the right thing both in the short
and long term," GM spokesman Jim Cain said, adding that the fund
"was fair, compassionate, generous and non-adversarial."
Victims had to waive the right to pursue lawsuits or seek
punitive damages against GM if they accepted a settlement.
Bob Hilliard, a Texas lawyer who represents hundreds of
ignition switch plaintiffs, said Feinberg and his team "did a
yeoman's job. I thought they were fair."
GM is far from done with litigation over the faulty ignition
switches. Hundreds of personal injury and death lawsuits are
pending in U.S. District Court in New York. A series of trials
due to begin in January are expected to provide a template for
possible settlements of remaining cases.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)