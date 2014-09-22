Sept 22 The number of deaths linked to a faulty
ignition switch in General Motors Co vehicles rose by two
last week to 21, according to a report Monday from a lawyer
overseeing a program to compensate victims of accidents caused
by the recalled part.
Since Aug. 1, 675 claims for serious injuries or deaths said
to have been caused by the switch had been received by the
program, which is being overseen by lawyer Kenneth Feinberg. As
of Friday, 21 death claims had been deemed eligible, as well as
16 claims for serious physical injuries, according to statistics
provided by Feinberg's office.
The program will continue to receive applications until Dec.
31 on behalf of individuals injured or killed in accidents they
say were caused by the switch, which led to the recall of 2.6
million vehicles earlier this year. A problem with the switch
can cause it to slip out of position, stalling the vehicle and
disabling air bags.
Last week, in the first update since the program began
accepting claims, Feinberg's office reported approving 19 death
claims, more than the 13 deaths the company has officially
acknowledged as being linked to the switch. As of Friday, a
total of 143 death claims had been submitted to the program.
A GM spokesman, Dave Roman, said the company accepted
Feinberg's determinations and that the company's figures for
switch-related accidents had been reached using "very different
criteria from the compensation program." The company's goal is
to reach as many eligible people as possible, he said in a
statement.
Claims that have not been approved yet have either been
deemed ineligible, are awaiting further documentation or are
still under review, according to Feinberg's office. Claims are
still being submitted and some attorneys representing switch
victims have said they are still receiving and vetting potential
new claims.
The amount of compensation per claim has not been capped.
Under the program's protocol, eligible death claims will receive
at least $1 million, which could increase depending on factors
such as whether the deceased had any dependants. GM has set
aside $400 million to cover the compensation costs.
