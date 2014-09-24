DETROIT, Sept 24 The fund to compensate for
deaths or injuries linked to General Motors Co vehicles
with faulty ignition switches this week made its first cash
offers to about 15 people, the office of the lawyer overseeing
the program said on Wednesday.
The fund will pay at least $1 million for each death claim
or more if they had dependants. GM has set aside $400 million to
cover the compensation costs.
The total number of claims filed by Wednesday was up to 850
from the 675 claims through last Friday, including 150 death
claims, said an official with the office of lawyer Kenneth
Feinberg. The fund has approved 21 death claims so far.
Camille Biros, deputy administrator of the fund, said that
the cash offers were made verbally in the last two days, and
included cases of death as well as some people who were injured.
The program will continue to receive applications until the
end of this year on behalf of individuals injured or killed in
accidents they say were caused by the switch, which led to the
recall of 2.6 million vehicles earlier this year. A problem with
the switch can cause it to slip out of position, stalling the
vehicle and disabling air bags.
Feinberg, in an earlier interview with Reuters, said he
could not be certain how many claims will end up being filed,
nor how many he and his staff will determine are eligible for
payments.
He said that some claims arrive to his office without enough
documentation, which causes a delay in the determination of
their eligibility.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)