NEW YORK Nov 24 Two additional deaths have been
attributed to a faulty ignition switch in General Motors Co
vehicles, bringing the total to 35, according a report on
Monday from the lawyer overseeing a program to compensate for
deaths and accidents linked to the part.
As of Friday, the program, which began accepting claims on
Aug. 1, had received 2,180 claims for injuries and deaths, an
increase of more than 3 percent from a week earlier, according
to the report from the office of lawyer Kenneth Feinberg.
Overall, the fund has received 225 claims for deaths, 139
for catastrophic injuries and 1,816 for less-serious injuries
requiring hospitalization. Of those, claims from 35 deaths, five
severe injuries and 39 other injuries have been deemed eligible
for the program.
The report said 215 claims were deemed ineligible, while 455
claims lacked sufficient paperwork or evidence and nearly half -
1,076 - had no documentation at all.
GM has hired Feinberg, who ran high-profile victim
compensation funds for the Sept. 11 attacks and Deepwater
Horizon oil spill, to handle an out-of-court compensation
program to pay claims on behalf of people injured or killed
because of the switch.
The part, which can slip out of position and cut power to
critical vehicle systems, prompted the recall of 2.6 million
vehicles earlier this year.
The original deadline for claims submissions was Dec. 31,
but GM recently agreed to extend that to Jan. 31.
GM has said it gave Feinberg free rein to determine who to
compensate and would not challenge his decisions.
Eligible death claimants can receive more than $1 million.
The amount of compensation has not been capped, and GM has set
aside at least $400 million to cover its costs.
Shares of GM were up 0.2 percent at $32.19 in morning
trading.
