Dec 22 General Motors Co has received 104
claims for compensation for ignition switch defects in its cars
in the past week, bringing the total to 2,430, according to the
official administering the compensation program.
Through Friday, GM had received 260 claims for death, 172
for catastrophic injuries and 1,998 for less-serious injuries
requiring hospitalization.
The number of claims found eligible for compensation
remained unchanged from last week.
The company's compensation program has so far determined
that 42 deaths, seven severe injuries and 51 other injuries were
eligible for payment, according to the report from lawyer
Kenneth Feinberg, hired by GM to administer the program. (bit.ly/13r8BkE)
The report said 306 claims had been deemed ineligible, while
692 were under review. Another 568 lacked sufficient paperwork
or evidence and 764 had no documentation at all, it said.
GM has set aside an initial $400 million to cover its costs
of compensation for claims on behalf of people injured or killed
because of the faulty switch in its cars.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru)